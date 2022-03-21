discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 0.7%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 801 ($10.55) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.72). 28,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 135,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.80).

A number of research firms recently commented on DSCV. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.06) to GBX 1,150 ($15.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 834.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £781.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Rosalind Kainyah purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 755 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,952.80 ($6,520.27).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

