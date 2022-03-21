Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 27588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.