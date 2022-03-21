DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,647. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,410,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

