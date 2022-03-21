Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 2,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,629,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

