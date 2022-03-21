Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

