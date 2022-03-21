Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,928 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

