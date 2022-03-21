Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,498 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

