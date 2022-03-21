Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 937,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

