Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,948 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 139.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,475,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,761. The company has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

