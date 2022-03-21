Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,256. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

