Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.