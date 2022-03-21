Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 17,437,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,660,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

