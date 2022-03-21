Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.58.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.