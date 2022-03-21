Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $15.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $921.16. 27,233,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

