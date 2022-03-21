Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 740.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ traded down $15.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,109. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.50 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

