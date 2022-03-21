Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,927,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $158.95. 187,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

