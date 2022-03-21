Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.59. 4,822,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,725. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

