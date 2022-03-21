Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,870,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,444,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

