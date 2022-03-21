Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 23,305 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

