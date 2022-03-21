Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $182.07. 19,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $149.36 and a 12-month high of $184.18.

