Dracula Token (DRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,356.00

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Dracula Token has a market cap of $971,630.47 and approximately $6,356.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dracula Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dracula Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dracula Token Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,755,925 coins and its circulating supply is 14,520,064 coins. Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dracula Token is dracula.sucks

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Dracula Token Coin Trading

