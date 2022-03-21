DraftCoin Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $28,681.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

