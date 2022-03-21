DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.41 million and $32,410.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,133.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00830045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00207394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027384 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

