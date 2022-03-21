DRIFE (DRF) Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DRIFE has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $179,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,649,308 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

