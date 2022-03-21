Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 1,034,449 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 568,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 369,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,386,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

