Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Up 6.9%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.30. 1,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

