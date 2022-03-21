Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 1,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 419,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,767,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.