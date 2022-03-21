DubaiCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00079554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

