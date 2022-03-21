Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Duke Realty worth $85,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE DRE opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

