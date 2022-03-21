Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $135.29 million and $20.21 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00108390 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

