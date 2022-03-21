Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) will report $144.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.40 million and the highest is $146.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $709.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $931.50 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock valued at $261,943,990.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,180,000.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

