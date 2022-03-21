DXdao (DXD) One Day Volume Tops $230,333.00

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $540.94 or 0.01319623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $26.68 million and $230,333.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.00289982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004032 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

