Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

