Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Eaton stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,432. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

