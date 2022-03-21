Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.34.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

