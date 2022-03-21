eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $2,696,527.35 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90.

EBAY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. 334,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,364. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

