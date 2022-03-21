Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

