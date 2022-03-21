Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 10.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Elanco Animal Health worth $197,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.19. 143,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.