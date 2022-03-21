Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.
ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.
Shares of ESTC opened at $85.80 on Monday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01.
In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
