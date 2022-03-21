Ellipsis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.54 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $113.85 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00108877 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 648,462,769 coins and its circulating supply is 635,746,105 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.