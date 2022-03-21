Elm Partners Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

