EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 7th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.58. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.