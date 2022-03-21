Emercoin One Day Volume Reaches $12,867.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $12,867.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,898,253 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

