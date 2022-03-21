Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 64,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

