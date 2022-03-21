Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 84,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

