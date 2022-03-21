Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.84 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

