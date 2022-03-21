Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 5.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.07. 123,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,684,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.66 million, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.