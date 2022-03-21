Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 123,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,684,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $837.66 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.