Energo Price Tops $0.0003 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Energo has a market cap of $158,009.26 and approximately $17,770.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energo

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

