Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $53,775.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UUUU stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 531,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 523.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

